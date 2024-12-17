BGT: Change In Batting Position Affected Rohit’S Rhythm, Feels Pujara

(MENAFN- IANS) Brisbane, Dec 17 (IANS) India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara highlighted Rohit Sharma's struggles in the ongoing series against Australia and said that the Indian captain's move to the number 6 batting position has disrupted his rhythm and contributed to his lack of form.

India's batting woes continued on Day 4 of the third Test at Gabba as captain Rohit Sharma once again failed to make an impact, dismissed for just 10 runs off 27 balls by Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

Rohit's form in the ongoing series has raised concerns, as Pujara emphasised that adjusting from opening the innings to batting in the middle order can create uncertainty, affecting a player's momentum and decision-making under pressure.

Rohit's dismissal came in familiar fashion, as Cummins found his edge for the sixth time in 12 innings. Cummins set him up with a sharp bouncer before delivering a good-length ball that tempted the Indian captain into a drive. Rohit, attempting a punch through the off side, failed to account for the bounce and seam movement, nicking it to the slip cordon.

"It wasn't a length where you can drive. We have seen that even a fuller-length ball it's hard to drive. He, kind of tried to punch that ball. He should have defended that ball, allowing the ball to come to him rather than going for that ball. And I think the tough part is he hasn't been, amongst runs, and that's where the pressure is,” said Pujara on Star Sports.

Previously an opener, Rohit has dropped to number 6 to accommodate KL Rahul at the top of the order. According to Pujara, the adjustment may be playing on Rohit's mind.

“He has been opening the innings, now he's batting at number 6. That is for the team, but I still feel that when you are so much used to opening the innings and when you have to wait, then you put yourself in that doubt. I mean, it doesn't help you when you're opening innings and you suddenly start batting at number 6. So that you don't get that momentum either,” he added.

Despite Rohit's early dismissal, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja offered some respite to the Indian innings with a solid 67-run partnership. Rahul, riding his luck after being dropped by Steve Smith on the first ball of the day, looked in fine touch. He played a series of elegant strokes to reach 84, only to fall short of a century.

However, Jadeja was providing crucial resistance alongside Jasprit Bumrah before Cummins got rid of him for his well-fought 77, and India are currently reeling at 221/9, still 25 runs short to avoid the follow-on.