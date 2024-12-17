Govt Ready To Send One Nation One Election Bill To JPC: Arjun Ram Meghwal In LS

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal on Tuesday proposed that One Nation One Election bills should be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. While introducing the bills in the lower house of Parliament, the union minister said that is ready to send ONOE to JPC.

He also termed the objection to ONE bills, which will pave the way for simultaneous in India, as in nature. Stating that ONE bills are“in line with Constitution,” the BJP minister assured that they do not“assault basic structure doctrine.”

One Nation One Election Bill tabled in Parliament

The Union Government on Tuesday tabled the Constitution (129 Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. The bill is a stepping stone towards implementing 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.



Additionally, the government sought to introduce bills to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule.

Approval to these bills in Parliament would align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed simultaneous elections.