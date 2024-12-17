Record-Breaking MEBAA Show Reaffirms Its Status As The Middle East's Premier Platform For Business Aviation.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The MEBAA Show 2024 concluded on a high note, witnessing over 145 exhibitors and more than 30 aircraft on display, cementing its position as the foremost business in the Middle East and North Africa. Over three days, the event brought together global leaders, innovators, and visionaries to showcase groundbreaking developments and explore the future of business aviation.











This milestone tenth edition, held at Al Maktoum International – Dubai World Central (DWC), welcomed more than 10,000 international attendees from over 100 countries, underscoring its role as a catalyst for growth and collaboration within the sector.

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Presidential Flight Authority, visited the show on the final day, which saw the unlocking of new industry insights and announcements.





Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA – the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association, said:“The MEBAA Show has always been more than just an event – it is a platform for innovation, collaboration, and inspiration. This year's edition has surpassed all expectations, with record attendance, impactful discussions, and transformative announcements that will shape the future of business aviation. As we continue to witness rapid growth in the region, we remain committed to fostering partnerships, advancing sustainable solutions, and paving the way for the next generation of business aviation professionals.”

Shining a spotlight on the future of business aviation, the final day featured the 'NextGen Leaders' programme, an interactive initiative where students engaged with industry leaders to explore career pathways. Ali Alnaqbi opened the session with insights on unlocking opportunities in business aviation, followed by a panel of top HR leaders from Lufthansa Technik Middle East, Aviation Services Management, LunaJets, UAS, and IAE, who shared practical advice, essential skills, and personal experiences to prepare students for success in this dynamic field.

Notable announcements and collaborations continued throughout the show, setting the stage for transformative advancements in the industry. Honeywell signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sino Jet, with both parties expected to expand their collaboration in areas such as aviation services and new technology development; and Ayla Aviation LLC unveiled a pioneering partnership with Satpelda Satellite Imagery and Geospatial Services, leveraging cutting-edge satellite technology to enhance operational efficiencies and improve safety across aerial services. Similarly, MD ONBOARD revealed its latest tech-driven solutions for inflight medical advisory, redefining onboard medical support standards to prioritise passenger safety and operational excellence.

The BizAv Talks conference featured over 65 leading executives and innovators during the event, with the final day centring on the theme, 'The Business of Business Aviation.' In a fireside chat, Chadi Saade, President of Airbus Corporate Jets, shared his vision for the sector's evolving landscape, commenting:“We are having an exciting year in this niche market right now. Thanks to a lot of work done in previous years, like our new customer RoyalJet, the results are coming now, and we stand at eight orders and three commitments, which makes this a record year in about 17 years.”

He continued,“COVID has definitely boosted business aviation and positioned it to where it has always been: a vital tool for business, cooperation, diplomacy and more. ACJTwoTwenty is in a sweet spot, having created its own segment because of space, pricing and operational costs.”

A thought-provoking panel titled 'Trade Secrets and Insights for Aircraft Owners' brought together industry heavyweights, including Chad Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Jetcraft; Nadav Kessler, Managing Director, Asian Sky Group; and Paul P. Jebely, Chairperson, The Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation. Moderated by Wassim Saheb, Managing Partner UAE, Opus Aero, the session offered invaluable insights into navigating the complexities of today's aviation market with confidence.

Chad Anderson said:“I would like to reinforce some confidence that the private jet resale market is not going to be as turbulent as many people thought going into 2025. It's not just with us, but the industry as a whole is experiencing healthy order books on new aircraft, healthy energy around preowned aircraft and now finally adequate supply. Unlike recent years of supply challenges, it's an overall healthy place for this market to be in.”

Other highlights of the show included the impressive static display, featuring more than 30 aircraft, and the debut of the Luxury Boulevard, sponsored by Falcon, which showcased some of the world's most esteemed luxury brands alongside iconic business jets. New features such as the Startup Hub, and the Advanced Air Mobility pavilion further underscored the show's commitment to innovation.

Reinforcing the focus on collaboration and networking, platforms like the Operators Programme, sponsored by Saudia Private Aviation, and the Platinum Guest Programme, sponsored by Falcon, created valuable opportunities for attendees to forge new partnerships and build lasting relationships.

Reflecting the diversity of its agenda, the MEBAA Show 2024 has not only reinforced the region's reputation as a hub for business aviation, but also demonstrated the sector's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and talent development. From transformative partnerships to inspiring initiatives, the show has set the benchmark for what the future holds for the industry.

Partners for this year's event included 4Air, Air BP, AIX Investment Group, DarGlobal, DC Aviation, JETEX, Lufthansa Technik, MD Onboard, Saudia Private Aviation.