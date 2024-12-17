'Let A Girl Come Out Who Says...': Raj Kundra Rejects Pornography Production Charges

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Businessman Raj Kundra broke his silence on Tuesday regarding the allegations of pornography production, after three years, stating, "Silence is bliss."

Kundra told ANI,“Till date, I have not been a part of any pornography, any production, nothing to with porn at all. When this allegation came to light, it was very hurtful. The reason the bail happened was because there were no facts or evidence to this. I know I have not done anything wrong. As far as running an App is concerned, there was a listed company in my son's name and we used to provide technology services.”





He further said that they provided technology services to my brother-in-law's company Kenrin, in which he had launched an App running from the UK; it was bold for sure; it was made for the older audience; these were A-rated films, but they were not pornographic at all.“As far as my involvement is concerned, it is purely been a technology provider...Let a girl come forward who says that I have met Raj Kundra or worked in any of his movies, or has Raj Kundra ever produced any movie,” he added.

Earlier in November, as reported by PTI, during the police investigation, it was disclosed that several porn-like apps were operating in cyberspace. The police informed the court that their probe uncovered that Kundra had established Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through the London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, acquired the Hot Shots app to upload "objectionable videos" on social media.