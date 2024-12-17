Relatively Cold Weather Continues With Instability Forecast On Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 17 (Petra) -- Jordan will continue to experience relatively cold weather in most regions until Thursday, while temperatures remain milder in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low-altitude clouds are expected over the northern and central parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by light easterly winds, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The department warned of frost formation during early morning hours over highlands, desert areas, plains, and parts of the northern Jordan Valley.On Friday, the Kingdom is forecast to be affected by a state of atmospheric instability, leading to a drop in temperatures. The weather will be relatively cold and partly cloudy, gradually turning occasionally overcast. Rain showers are expected in the northern and central regions, with periods of heavy rain in the north accompanied by thunder.By evening, rainfall is anticipated to extend for limited periods to parts of the southern and eastern regions. Winds will be moderate northwesterly to westerly, becoming active at times and stirring dust in desert areas.Fog is expected to form during the night, particularly over mountainous areas.Today, temperatures in East Amman are forecast to range between 15 C and 4 C, while West Amman will see a range of 14 C to 5 C. Northern highlands will record temperatures between 15 C and 4 C, while the Sharah highlands will experience cooler conditions with a range of 14 C to 2 C.The Dead Sea is expected to see temperatures between 23 C and 11 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba will range between 22 C and 10 C.