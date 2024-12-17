UN Condemns Occupation's Strike On School-Turned Shelter In Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations on Monday condemned Israeli occupation's strike on a school sheltering displaced persons in southern Gaza Strip, which led to the martyrdom of 12 Palestinians.

"Dozens of people were reportedly killed in heavy shelling. We once again condemn all killings of civilians," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

Dujarric also revealed that OCHA reports that "three humanitarian missions planning to bring food and water to parts of besieged North Gaza were once again denied by Israeli authorities."

Regarding the authorities' plan to expand illegal settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, he said "We reiterate our call on the Israelis to cease all settlement activities, whether it's in the occupied Golan or the occupied Palestinian territories.

"Any such settlements are illegal under international law," Dujarric added.

MENAFN17122024000067011011ID1109000891