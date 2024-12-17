Meteorology Department Expects Cold Weather, Warns Of Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be relatively cold with scattered clouds at time, becomes cold to very cold at placed at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at places daytime.

Offshore, there will be scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with a weak chance of rain, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 06 - 16 KT, reaching 24 KT at places daytime. Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, reaching 28 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times, while offshore will be 3 - 6 ft, rising to 9 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km. Offshore, will be 5 - 10 km.

MENAFN17122024000067011011ID1109000892