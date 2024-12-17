Britain implements new online censorship law

(MENAFN) Britain’s recently introduced online censorship regulation came into effect on Monday, as the nation’s telecommunications regulator released a list of content that social media networks must eliminate to avoid facing substantial penalties.



Ofcom, the government’s regulatory body for media and telecommunications, issued a set of rules that platforms such as Meta, Google, and TikTok need to follow by March or face consequences under the Online Safety Act, passed in 2023.



The guidelines outline 130 unlawful activities that these platforms must prohibit and block, including promoting terrorism, human trafficking, and distributing child sexual abuse material.



Also banned is the “incitement of racial hatred” or “hatred based on religion or sexual orientation,” which, while vague, are already criminal offenses under UK law.



Some violations are described as “complicated,” according to Ofcom. “They might involve a sequence of interactions between users, or actions that occur partially offline, or may require consideration of the nature, identity, or age of one or more individuals involved.”



An earlier version of the Online Safety Act contained a provision that would have prohibited certain “legal but harmful” content. However, this section was removed from the legislation last year after former Business and Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch argued that it amounted to “legislation for hurt feelings.”

