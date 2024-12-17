Qatar, Lebanon Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Caretaker Prime of the Republic of Lebanon H E Najib Mikati (pictured) meeting yesterday with Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi. H E Al Khulaif also met in Beirut with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Lebanon H E Nabih Berri and the Commander of the Lebanese General Joseph Aoun. The meetings discussed bilateral cooperation, in addition to efforts to address the presidential vacancy in Lebanon.

