Teledyne Gas And Flame Detection Strengthens Leadership To Accelerate Growth In The Americas

Gerald V. Sims brings a wealth of experience in gas utilities and a strong track record in sales leadership, both of which will help Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection to continue increasing its market share in this important geographic market.

has been broadening its presence in the Americas over many decades. The company has a US manufacturing site in Cypress, Texas (), which for the past 40+ years has been providing the gas detection market with product solutions that include industrial-grade gas detectors, control systems, analyzers, and wireless technologies.





“Gerald will use his expertise and deep industry knowledge to play a pivotal role in maximizing our growth potential and enhancing the presence of our product brands across the Americas,” says Thibault Fourlegnie, Vice President and General Manager, Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection.“We're excited to see the gains that Gerald can provide, not just for Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection, but also for our customers. After all, an even stronger Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection is beneficial for stakeholders up and down the supply chain, including distributors and end users.”

Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection has brought together technological innovation from Detcon – along with those from Oldham Simtronics and GMI – to provide customers around the world with an extensive range of fixed-point and portable gas detection solutions. Every second of every day, the company's hazardous gas detection devices protect both workers and assets at workplaces in a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, utilities, water/wastewater, power generation, food and beverage, and firefighting. Gerald will leverage his know-how and market understanding to bolster Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection's position as the preferred choice for these sectors.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gerald is a recognized leader in the business community, serving as Chairman on several industry associations. His contributions to advancing industry standards and practices are notable, making him a welcome addition to the Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection team.