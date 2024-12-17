Over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians detain in Russia prisons

(MENAFN) Russia has more than 16,000 Ukrainian individuals captive, with 168 of them having been freed.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated this through his trip to Zaporizhzhia, in accordance with an Ukrinform correspondent.



"We have a separate list, and according to preliminary data, more than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian prisons," the ombudsman declared. He also said gain that globe humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions do not approve for the exchange of citizens prisoners for prisoners of war.



"This exchange procedure is reserved exclusively for prisoners of war. However, we have managed to release 168 civilians. While this number is small, there is a mechanism in place for such releases. The Ukrainian side, including the negotiating team, is doing everything possible to bring everyone, including journalists, back from Russian captivity," Lubinets stated.



He said that a different list occurs for reporters held captive by Russian troops, saying that the enemy is arresting, torturing, and murdering reporters to silence media deputies in the currently occupied regions.



