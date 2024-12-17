WHO official reports medical circumstances in Gaza are falling apart

(MENAFN) A World Health Organization chief said Monday a humanitarian crew finally got into one of northern Gaza’s only operational hospitals at the weekend to supply it with fuel, food and medicines, and found “appalling” circumstances.



Kamal Adwan Hospital occurs in Beit Lahia, a city at the middle of a severe Israeli mission targets preventing Hamas from regrouping in northern Gaza.



WHO official Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on X that following many attempts, the United Nations health agency and allies reached the hospital “two days ago, amid hostilities and explosions in the vicinity of the hospital during the mission.”



The crew, he stated, had “delivered 5,000 liters of fuel, food and medicines, and transferred three patients and six companions to Al-Shifa,” the Palestinian land’s major hospital.



Kamal Adwan is one of the remaining working medical institutions in the north of the war-torn region, with the WHO warning earlier this month that it was running at a "minimum" capacity.



