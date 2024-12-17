Justice Minister Chairs Lawyers Admissions Panel Meeting

The Lawyers Admissions Committee convened yesterday under the chairmanship of of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi. The agenda included the administration of the oath of admission for newly licensed attorneys, considering applications by several business owners to be registered on the roster, and approving applications of two trainee lawyers.

