Qatar Foundation's Siraj Promotes Patriotism And Pride In Children

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education has celebrated Qatar National Day with a special event that brought together more than 1,300 children and their families, aiming to inspire a sense of patriotism and pride. The event, which took place at PUE Theater, featured a variety of engaging activities designed to celebrate Qatar's rich culture, promote national pride, and bring the community together.

Highlights included a Qatar National Day screening by QF's Siraj, featuring appearances by the show's beloved characters Rashid and Noura. The film featured patriotic songs promoting citizenship values, including a song by Qatari artist Fahad Al Hajaji. Additionally, an art exhibition titled“Qatar elhob” showcased creative works by QF students, expressing their love and loyalty to the country.

Asma Al Habsi, who attended with her children, said:“The event was a unique experience filled with pride and belonging. My children learned about their nation's values in a fun and innovative way.”

Maryam Al Qahtani, who also attended with her children, said:“In addition to teaching Arabic, Siraj instills patriotism and pride in a special way. Watching the Siraj National Day film helped my children realize their important role in serving and building their nation.

“It was moving to see my children speak proudly about their country and consider ways to contribute to its future. Siraj is more than entertainment-it's an educational tool that inspires genuine belonging in the next generation.”

Reem Al Mulla, who brought her daughters to the event, said:“Since following Siraj, I've seen a positive change in my children's love for the Arabic language and their enthusiasm for learning. The program makes the language engaging and accessible, integrating it into their daily lives.

“Attending this event was a joy. Seeing my children interact with their favorite Siraj characters and learn in an engaging environment added depth to their educational experience. Siraj is not just a show; it's an innovative journey that cultivates a love for Arabic and strengthens cultural identity.”