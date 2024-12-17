Qatar, Nauru Sign Bilateral Air Services Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of H E Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met yesterday with the of Transport of the Republic Nauru H E Hon. Reagan Winson Aliklik. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations in the areas of and civil aviation, and ways to enhance them, particularly in air transportation. Following the meeting, the minister attended the initialling of bilateral air services agreement and an open skies memorandum of understanding, allowing for the flag carrier of the State of Qatar to fly to more destinations around the world. Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), and Director of Civil Aviation, Nauru, Gopikrishna Narayan, were in attendance.