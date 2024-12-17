Qatar, Nauru Sign Bilateral Air Services Agreement
Minister of transport H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met yesterday with the Minister of Transport of the Republic Nauru H E Hon. Reagan Winson Aliklik. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations in the areas of transportation and civil aviation, and ways to enhance them, particularly in air transportation. Following the meeting, the minister attended the initialling of bilateral air services agreement and an open skies memorandum of understanding, allowing for the flag carrier airlines of the State of Qatar to fly to more destinations around the world. Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), and Director of Civil Aviation, Nauru, Gopikrishna Narayan, were in attendance.
