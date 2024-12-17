Qatar's Giant Strides Lauded On Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha: Congratulating Qatar's leadership and its people on National Day, diplomats have praised country's rapid development in different sectors expressing hope and resolve to take their respective countries ties with Qatar to new heights by exploring new avenues of cooperation and partnerships.

Ambassador of Czech Republic to Qatar H E Petr Chalupecky

On behalf of the Czech people I extend most heartfelt congratulations to the people of Qatar on the occasion of their National Day. It has been a privilege to serve in this wonderful country among so many friends and to move the Czech-Qatari relations forward. We have had a busy year with numerous high level visits and key meetings of businessmen from both countries discussing future cooperation. I believe that great times are ahead for both countries.



Charge d'Affaires of Embassy of Singapore H E Sumaya Baqavi

My warmest congratulations on the joyous occasion of Qatar's 146th National Day! Over the last four years of my tenure here, I have seen remarkable advancements in Qatar. I have also been a beneficiary of the gracious hospitality of the people of Qatar. Under the steadfast leadership and vision of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Singapore-Qatar ties have flourished, underpinned by common interests in upholding multilateralism and a rules-based international order.

Singapore supports and appreciates Qatar's tireless efforts to bring peace and stability to the region. I wish the leadership and people of Qatar continued peace and prosperity!

Charge d'Affaires (ad interim) of Embassy of Nigeria H E Balkisu Rufai Nura

The Embassy of Nigeria in Doha extends its warmest congratulations and greetings to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; and Deputy Amir

H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of Qatar on the occasion of Qatar's National Day.

We express our sincere gratitude to the State of Qatar for its hospitality towards Nigerian citizens.

The relationship between Nigeria and Qatar continues to flourish, built on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests.

We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral cooperation in trade, cultural exchange, and investment, for the mutual benefit of our nations and peoples.

