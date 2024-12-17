عربي


Al Misnad Meets NATO Secretary-General's Representative

12/17/2024 2:15:57 AM

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with Special Representative of the Secretary-General of NATO for the Southern Neighbourhood H E Javier Colomina on the sidelines of the meeting of the Policy Advisory Group of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), held in Doha, yesterday. The two sides discussed cooperation.

