QND Commemorates Establishment Of Modern State Foundations: President Of State Audit Bureau

Doha: President of the State Audit Bureau H E Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Emadi emphasized that Qatar National Day is an occasion to commemorate the founding of the State of Qatar by the Founder Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, who laid the foundations of the modern State of Qatar and paved the way for the nation to become a cohesive entity and an independent unified country.

In a statement to QNA, he highlighted Qatar National Day as a significant occasion for both citizens and residents of Qatar to recall the country's success in achieving unity, noting that marking the occasion is a manifestation of pride, love and gratitude, reinforcing loyalty and solidarity among the people of Qatar.

He referred to the great contributions of Qatar's founders, who endured hardships and paid a heavy price to achieve the unity of the country, and combined wisdom in managing the affairs with humility, patience, love of charity and doing good deeds until Qatar reached a new stage of economic and social development.

Regarding the most important achievements of the State Audit Bureau this year, His Excellency explained that the Bureau worked on restructuring its audit operations and developing methods of its audit work in a manner consistent with the current conditions and circumstances, noting that its objectives also include preserving public money, verifying the safety and legitimacy of its use, and its good management, as it works hard to achieve this in cooperation with state institutions.

He pointed out that the Bureau's Risk Management and Quality Assurance Department organized 20 training workshops and 36 meetings to provide the necessary support to the entities subject to its supervision.

It also conducted risk assessment work at the institutional level for 64 entities, in addition to assessing the maturity of risk management processes for 146 other entities, as well as training employees of entities subject to the Bureaus oversight in the field of oversight work, internal audit, risk management and contracts, where 718 employees from entities subject to the Bureaus oversight benefited from the programmes.