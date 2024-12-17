Trump claims Turkey is going to hold key to Syria after Assad's fall

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald said Monday that Turkey "is going to hold the key to Syria" following the abrupt collapse of the Assad family's rule this month, while praising his relationship with Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



"Nobody knows what's going to happen with Syria, but I think Turkey is going to hold the key to Syria," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "I don't think you've heard that from anybody else, but I've been pretty good at predicting."



Trump commended Turkey as "very smart" and highlighted his rapport with Erdogan.



"Turkey is a major force, by the way, and Erdogan is somebody I got along with great, but he has a major military force. And his has not been worn out with war," Trump said. "He's built a very strong, powerful army."



When asked about a potential withdrawal of American troops from northeastern Syria, Trump refrained from providing a direct answer but reiterated his view that Erdogan is "a very smart guy."



Foreign policy analysts and commentators have noted that Turkey has emerged with a stronger position in the wake of recent developments in Syria.

