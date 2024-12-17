Ambassadors Laud Qatar's Giant Strides On QND

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Envoys have highlighted the significant milestones, celebrated the achievements of Qatar, and acknowledged the country's economic and diplomatic advancements.

Doha: On Qatar National Day, Ambassadors from various nations have shared their heartfelt congratulations and reflected on the strengthening ties between Qatar and their respective countries. They have highlighted the significant diplomatic milestones, celebrated the achievements of Qatar, and acknowledged the country's economic and diplomatic advancements.

These messages shared with The Peninsula reflect the deepening bonds between Qatar and the international community.

Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Javier Carbajosa Sanchez

On behalf of the Spanish government and people, let me convey our sincerest congratulations to the Qatari People on the occasion of the National day of Qatar.

2024 has been a very intense year in terms of strengthening our cooperation and our bilateral agenda, based of mutual respect and coordination in many important issues.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation – Jose Manuel Albares and the Secretary of State for Foreign & Global Affairs – Diego Martínez Belio have visited Qatar in 2024.

Also, we had the honour to receive the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani twice in Madrid. Both countries held the first edition of the Stategic Dialogue in Madrid last June and we are working already on the second one, which will take place in Doha in 2025.

Our coordination with Qatar in relevant issues, such as the critical situation in the Middle East, has been at the top of our agenda.

Spain, who has always praised the Qatari efforts of mediation, took the historical decision to recognise the Palestinian State. A full Palestinian Ambassador was received by H M Felipe VI as the Ambassador of the State of Palestine.

Also, Spain and Qatar have been elected at the UN Council for Human Rights, for the period 2025 – 2027. This will allow us to work together to keep on promoting Human Rights in the world. Last but not least, Spain and Qatar are united by bounds of history and culture and both our citizens feel at home when they visit Qatar or Spain.

Again, our heartfelt congratulations for the Qatari People on the celebration of the National Day.

Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul

I convey best wishes to the Government, leadership and people of Qatar on the occasion of Qatar National Day. The Indian community in Qatar joins me in conveying greetings on this auspicious occasion and shares the country's joy and happiness.

Qatar has attained significant economic progress and is today a world leader in many aspects such as in the field of energy. The successes of Qatar in promoting culture, education, S&T and sports are also commendable. We would always recall the impressive success of Qatar in hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar has also emerged as a significant global leader in the world of diplomacy and plays an important role in addressing regional and global issues.

I am happy that the historic and friendly relations between India and Qatar have continued to strengthen in all sectors. This is also visible in the high-level political contacts between our two countries. Our Prime Minister paid a landmark visit to Qatar in February 2024 during which he met H H the Amir and other Qatari dignitaries. Our External Affairs Minister also paid visit to Qatar in June 2024 and recently for Doha Forum.

The energy, trade and investment relationship between India and Qatar is robust and continues to strengthen.

We thank the leadership of Qatar for hosting a large Indian community which is emblematic of our deep cultural and people-to-people ties. I am sure that in the years to come the State of Qatar will continue to achieve many more successes and India-Qatar relations will attain newer heights. Happy National Day Qatar.



Old Doha Port celebrates National Day with special events Envoys speak of robust ties with Qatar on QND

Read Also

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar H E Arman Issagaliyev

I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to the people of the State of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day. We share the joy of the celebrations together with our Qatari brothers and sisters, as we take pride in deep cultural bonds and humanitarian ties.

Under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar continues to bolster its unique position in the world community as its respected member that plays constructive and significant role in strengthening international peace and security.

On this glorious occasion, we also celebrate together Qatar's achievements in further increasing the well-being of its nation, fostering its economic strength by enhancing the innovation and technology in line with its Third National Development Strategy.

Qatar has become the perfect example of solid economic growth and diversification that created favourable conditions for investors, talents and business. This year will be remembered as being historic in bilateral relations since we established strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Qatar. Our strategic partnership lays the foundation for our two countries to cultivate and nurture our productive potential, innovation, and creativity to enhance our bilateral relationship.

This year was marked by the state visit of Kazakh President H E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar in February, and the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kazakhstan in July that gave strong impetus to bilateral ties and mutually beneficial economic projects.

In December, H E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid visit to Qatar in the framework of taking part in the Doha Forum, where the Head of State shared his bold vision on the growing role of middle powers, including Kazakhstan that can play a crucial role in promoting peace and security at both regional and global levels. In this regard, we are also witnessing that Qatar is also becoming a new centre for international diplomacy and rising economic and innovation hub at both regional and international levels.

The development of strong partnerships with Qatar will always occupy a priority place in our foreign policy strategy. It is the mutual desire and readiness to increase multifaceted cooperation that will allow us to unlock the full potential of bilateral relations. On this National Day, I express my best wishes for country's continued peace, further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of the State of Qatar.

Ambassador of Malta to Qatar H E Simon Pullicino

On behalf of the Maltese people and the Embassy of Malta in Qatar, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the rest of the leadership of the State of Qatar, and its esteemed citizens and residents on the special occasion of the Qatari National Day.

This special day marks not only the founding of Qatar, but also the remarkable journey the nation has undertaken towards prosperity, development, and global recognition. Qatar's National Day serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of its people, whose unwavering commitment to national unity, economic growth, and social welfare continues to inspire the world.

Through visionary leadership, Qatar has made significant strides across various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and sports. It is an honor to witness Qatar's growing influence on the global stage, and we look forward to further strengthening the ties between our two nations.

Ambassador of Vietnam to Qatar H E Nguyen Huy Hiep

As we join the State of Qatar in celebrating its National Day, it is with great pleasure and honor that I extend heartfelt congratulations to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the esteemed leaders, and the people of Qatar.

In 2024, Qatar has continued to demonstrate remarkable progress and development across various sectors, establishing itself as a beacon of innovation and excellence on the global stage. The nation's steadfast commitment to economic growth has been evident through significant advancements in technology, finance, and sustainable energy.

On this occasion, I'd like to applaud Qatar as the Middle East's leader in governance, ranking first in the region in the 2024 Worldwide Governance Indicators by the World Bank. Qatar's unwavering dedication to education and research has further solidified its position as a hub of academic excellence.

The establishment of world-class institutions and the promotion of a culture of research and innovation have been instrumental in shaping a knowledge-based society. So, it's unbeatable when Doha has won UNESCO Learning Cities Award 2024. Additionally, the country's remarkable achievements in infrastructure development, including the creation of smart cities and cutting-edge technological initiatives, have garnered international acclaim.

Moreover, Qatar's active role in global diplomacy and its contributions to international peace and security are highly commendable. The nation's efforts in fostering dialogue and cooperation on the global stage have significantly enhanced its standing in the international community. The year 2024 has also witnessed the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Qatar, especially with the official visit to Qatar made by the Prime Minister of Viet Nam in November 2024. Our nations have continued to build upon a foundation of mutual respect and cooperation, with an aim of achieving notable milestones in various areas of collaboration.

The political cooperation between Vietnam and Qatar has been marked by a shared commitment to work towards upgrading bilateral relations to a more involved, concrete and effective Partnership.

Bilateral trade and investment have flourished, with both countries exploring new opportunities for economic partnership. Educational exchanges, tourism, and cultural events have played a pivotal role in enhancing understanding and appreciation of each other's rich heritage and traditions. As we celebrate Qatar National Day, we reflect on the achievements of Qatar and the progress made in our bilateral relationship. I am confident that the strong bonds between Vietnam and Qatar will continue to grow, bringing prosperity and mutual benefit to our nations.

On this joyous occasion, I once again extend my warmest congratulations to the Qatari leaders and people. May Qatar continue to thrive and achieve even greater heights in the years to come.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar H E Ashraf Khodjaev

Since assuming my duties in this remarkable country, I have witnessed firsthand the strong and enduring bond between our two nations. Our relations have flourished over the years, and I am delighted to be a part of this growing partnership.

Establishment of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Qatar is a clear example of our shared commitment to mutual growth, stability, and prosperity in our regions. The two countries enjoy brotherly relations, marked by cooperation in numerous fields, including trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange.

We aim to actively strengthen our economic ties by implementing mutually beneficial investment projects in collaboration with esteemed Qatari companies, while increasing and diversifying our trade volume. I am proud of the successful organization of the Cultural Days of Uzbekistan in Qatar and the Qatar Cultural Days celebrations in Uzbekistan. These cultural events have served as bridges between our people, allowing us to showcase the rich heritage and traditions of our nations, while strengthening the ties of friendship and understanding.

On this momentous day, I join the people of Qatar in celebrating their many achievements and expressing my hope for even greater collaboration and success in the years ahead.

Happy National Day!

Ambassador of Ukraine to Qatar H E Andrii Kuzmenko

On the occasion of Qatar's National Day, I would like to extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the great leader of this country, H H the Amir, the Government, and the friendly people of the State of Qatar.

Qatar's history is one of resilience, vision, and progress. Over the years, Qatar has transformed itself into a beacon of economic growth, cultural exchange, and international diplomacy. Under the leadership of H H the Amir and the guidance of the Qatari government, Qatar has become a leader in promoting global peace, stability, and humanitarian support. Qatar's remarkable achievements in various fields-from its pivotal role in global diplomacy to its commitment to sustainable development and humanitarian aid-are a testament to its ambition and unwavering dedication to progress.

This day serves as a reminder of the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite our two nations. Over the years, the relationship between Ukraine and Qatar has grown stronger, underpinned by shared values of peace, trust, and mutual respect. Qatar's unwavering support for Ukraine, especially in our struggle against Russian aggression, has been a symbol of true solidarity. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the people and leadership of Qatar for their invaluable assistance, including humanitarian efforts such as facilitating the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia, as well as their support for global initiatives like the grain from Ukraine initiative.

As the Ambassador of Ukraine, I am proud of the strong relationship between our nations. Our partnership, grounded in shared values of peace, trust, and mutual respect, continues to grow in all areas-from political cooperation to humanitarian initiatives. The continued strengthening of our ties promises a bright future for both Ukraine and Qatar.

On this joyous occasion, I extend my sincere hope that the relations between our two friendly countries will continue to flourish, and as the Ambassador of Ukraine to Qatar, I will spare no effort to ensure that this happens.

Ambassador of Thailand to Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa

On behalf of the Kingdom of Thailand, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of Qatar on the occasion of Qatar National Day 2024. This significant day is a testament to Qatar's remarkable achievements and the unity, resilience, and visionary leadership that have shaped its proud and prosperous nation.

Over the past year, Qatar has continued to demonstrate its leadership on the international stage, particularly through its pivotal contributions to conflict mediation and humanitarian assistance. Thailand holds profound gratitude and will long remember Qatar's invaluable support in ensuring the safe return of Thai nationals from conflict areas. In 2024, the enduring friendship between Thailand and Qatar has flourished and grown from strength to strength, marked by enhanced cooperation in political affairs, sustainable development, science, innovation, and cultural exchanges. A historic milestone was the official visit of H E Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, alongside with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Commerce to attend the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Doha. The visit, the first by a Thai Prime Minister to Qatar in over a decade, underscores the deepening ties between our nations. Additionally, the inaugural Thai SouqFest 2024, held for the first time this November at the Embassy premises, was a vibrant celebration of the cultural ties that unite our peoples.

As we approach the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Qatar, we look forward to commemorating this milestone by further strengthening our partnership. The Royal Thai Embassy remains committed to advancing our shared goals and deepening the bonds of friendship between our countries through impactful collaborations and meaningful exchanges. May the State of Qatar and its people continue to thrive in peace, prosperity, and harmony.