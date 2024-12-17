John Abraham Birthday: Top Movies Of The Bollywood Action Star To Watch On OTT

(MENAFN- Live Mint) bollywood action hero John Abraham turns 52 on December 17, 2024. While he is known for his muscular body and action roles, he did explore comedy movies and off-beat narratives. Here are 10 John Abraham movies to watch on OTT to celebrate his birthday.
Dhoom (2004)
Plot: John Abraham plays Kabir, the mastermind of a biker gang that pulls off daring robberies, leading to a high-speed chase with the Police across Mumbai.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV
| Laid OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Australia's rom-com in India Madras Cafe (2013)
Plot: John portrays an Indian intelligence officer who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy during the Sri Lankan civil war, revealing shocking truths that could alter peace efforts in the region.
Where to watch: Netflix , JioCinema, YouTube, Apple TV
Batla House (2019)
Plot: Based on real events, John plays a Delhi police officer who tries to prove the legitimacy of a controversial encounter while dealing with public outrage, legal battles and personal struggles.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
| 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' Season 2: Key release date, OTT streaming details Pathaan (2023)
Plot: An action-packed spy thriller where Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, an agent on a mission to stop a deadly terrorist group, led by John, threatening India's security with a devastating biological weapon.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV
Force (2011)
Plot: A hard-hitting action drama where John plays an honest police officer taking on a ruthless drug cartel while trying to balance his dangerous job and love life.
Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV
Satyameva Jayate (2018)
Plot: John plays a vigilante who targets corrupt police officers, delivering justice on his terms while grappling with moral dilemmas and personal vengeance.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Shootout at Wadala (2013)
Plot: A crime drama based on true events, where John delivers a powerful performance as Manya Surve, a gangster who rises to power and challenges Mumbai's underworld.
