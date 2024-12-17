Dia Mirza’S In Work Mode As She Soaks In Delhi Sun

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) and former beauty queen Dia Mirza, who is currently in the National Capital for work, soaked in the Delhi sun on a cold winter morning.

Dia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself striking a pose in a bright purple salwar kameez paired with a yellow dupatta. She chose barrel curls for her hair and left them open. For the make-up, Dia went for a dewy look and nude lips.

She captioned the post:“Ek tudka dhoop ka #MammaAtWork #WorkMode,” she wrote.

Dia did not reveal what brought her to New Delhi.

Dia had won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut in 2001 with the Hindi film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. The romantic drama written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starred R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan.

She has then appeared in movies like 'Deewaanapan', 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', 'Dum', 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha', 'Parineeta', 'Dus', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Dus Kahaniyaan', 'Krazzy 4', 'Kurbaan', 'Sanju', 'Thappad'.

Dia last appeared in road adventure drama film 'Dhak Dhak' written and directed by Tarun Dudeja. It starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The film told the story of four women, who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery.

On the series front, she was seen in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' in the pipeline.

The actress was first married to Sahil Sangha, however, the duo had separated in August 2019. She later got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 in Bandra, Mumbai. They have a baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Dia had announced that she had a premature birth and revealed that he was in NICU for almost two months. She also has a step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi from Vaibhav's first marriage.