UN Commission calls for lifting sanctions on Syria to ensure aid delivery

(MENAFN) The UN’s Commission of Inquiry on Syria on Monday urged for immediate action to remove globe sanctions on the nation, to guarantee they do not obstruct the delivery of assist to over 17 million Syrians in dire need of assist.



It also called on the globe society to step up humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged nation, where help efforts are being overwhelmed by the sheer range of the displacement disaster.



“Sanctions cause disproportionate harm to the poor and most vulnerable, and now is the time to give Syrians the chance to rebuild their own country,” stated Paulo Sergio Pinheiro, who leads the commission.



After the beginning of the Syrian civil war in April 2011, major countries and globe organizations, such as the US and the EU, implement a variety of economic sanctions on the nation. The major purpose was to put stress on Leader Bashar Assad and his government over their actions among the war, such as human rights abuses, war crimes and the use of chemical weapons.



