Turkey organizes "Children in a digital world workshop" in collaboration with UNICEF

(MENAFN) The Turkish of Family and Social Services, in collaboration with UNICEF, will host a "Children in a Digital World Workshop" on Tuesday to address the growing influence of the digital world on children.



The event aims to examine the opportunities, risks, and effects of digital integration in children's lives, with the goal of ensuring that children can engage with the digital world in a healthy way, benefit from its advantages, and be protected from potential risks.



This workshop builds on a recent event focused on digital addiction and its impact on families and is expected to make a significant contribution to shaping legal frameworks and practices.



The workshop will involve discussions on various aspects of the issue. One group will focus on existing laws and measures that protect children's rights and safety in the digital space. Another group will look at ways to help children safely use digital tools while promoting cultural and social support.



A third group will focus on raising awareness among parents, professionals, and the general public about the safe and informed use of digital technologies. This initiative aims to foster a safer and more supportive digital environment for children and families.

MENAFN17122024000045016755ID1109000639