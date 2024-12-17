Lop Rahul In Kerala To Pay Homage To Gandhi Family Aide Madhavan

(MENAFN- IANS) Thrissur, Dec 17 (IANS) leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Tuesday morning to pay homage to P. P. Madhavan, a long-time aide of the Gandhi family and personal secretary to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The 73-year-old Madhavan passed away in Delhi after suffering a heart attack on Monday.

Later, his body was brought here.

Madhavan, a former central employee, has been with the Gandhi family since 1984 when Rajiv Gandhi became the PM and after that, he was the closest aide of Sonia Gandhi.

While AICC general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi paid her homage to Madhavan at the AIIMS Delhi where he passed away.

On Tuesday morning, Rahul and AICC general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal visited Madhavan's home and paid their homage.

Alappuzha MP Venugopal said Madhavan will always be remembered for his commitment and dedication towards the Congress.

Venugopal said: "It is with deep sorrow and pain that we announce the tragic demise of P P Madhavan ji, a long-term personal aide to CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He served the party selflessly for decades, including with Rajiv Gandhi ji, and will always be remembered for his service and dedication."

Incidentally, Madhavan was the link between Congress leaders and Sonia Gandhi, hence, he had a close relationship with all national Congress leaders and knew all their moves.

For Congress leaders from Kerala, Madhavan was the crucial link to their meeting with Sonia and other members of the Gandhi family.

The last rites of the Madhavan will be held at his family home, here.