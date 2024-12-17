State Logistics Operator Announces Procurement Of Fuel And Lubricants For AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Logistics Operator (DOT) has announced its first procurement of and lubricants for the needs of the of Ukraine for 2025.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the of Defense of Ukraine .

"The key task is to ensure stable and uninterrupted supplies of fuel and lubricants to the troops, guaranteeing their readiness to perform missions. The estimated cost of the announced procurement exceeds 320 million UAH," the statement reads.

Deputy of Defense Dmytro Klimenkov noted: "We continue to implement modern principles of defense procurement – transparency, accountability, and efficiency."

"Timely contracting allows us to guarantee that the troops will receive everything they need on time, without delays, even under wartime conditions. This is an important step to ensure the army's readiness to perform combat tasks," Klimenkov emphasized.

To date, procurements have already been announced for: jet fuel, motor oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, transmission oils, aviation oils, and nitrogen oxide reducing agent AdBlue.

forof

Director of the DOT fuel and lubricants program, Marina Yeremieieva, emphasized that "procurement planning allows suppliers to plan their production processes and raw material logistics, and for the DOT, this expands the circle of participants."

"The DOT regularly conducts market consultations and informs potential suppliers about upcoming procurements. Additionally, anyone can familiarize themselves with the procurement schedule for 2025 on our website," Yeremieieva added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the State Logistics Operator announced tenders for the procurement of logistical equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2025 worth 34.2 billion UAH.