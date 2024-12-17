Available Medicines Program To Include Medications For Children Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Starting next year, the Available Medicines program will provide a range of medications for children either free of charge or with a small co-payment, including a first-line antibiotic.

This was announced in an interview with Ukrinform by the of Health, Viktor Liashko.

"Starting next year, Available Medicines will expand to include 30 new nomenclature items, as well as specific drugs for treating children. In particular, we are introducing a basic antibiotic into the reimbursement program for the first time. This addresses several issues. First, it is a first-line, basic antibiotic, introduced to prevent the development of antibiotic resistance. This includes International Nonproprietary Names (INN) such as amoxicillin, metronidazole, and ofloxacin. Second, this ensures that people will receive these drugs at pharmacies and use them strictly as prescribed by a doctor," said Liashko.

According to him, if necessary, when the drug proves ineffective, the doctor may decide to prescribe a next-level antibiotic for the patient.

"This approach is used worldwide, but for some reason, it is often neglected in our country. Therefore, comprehensive work is needed to curb antibiotic resistance," said Liashko.

In addition to antibiotics, according to the Minister, the Available Medicines program for children will include medications in the form of drops and ointments, such as azithromycin in both eye drop and ointment forms, as well as ciprofloxacin – eye and ear drops for children. The program will also include antihelminthic medications that are frequently purchased for children, such as mebendazole.

The Minister also noted that the list of medications for adults will be expanded as well.

"We analyzed the dynamics of pharmacy sales, compared them with what people purchase most frequently, and matched these to the National List of Medicines. We extended the reimbursement program in 2025 to cover these drugs. For example, medications for treating migraines, glaucoma, endocrine system diseases, and a range of drugs used to treat various diseases and conditions," said Liashko.

According to him, preliminary calculations indicate that 500,000 more Ukrainians will be able to receive medicines free of charge or with a small co-payment.

