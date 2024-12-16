Coinbase's Miggles To Be The Furry Face Behind Purrlabs' Debut Creator Fund

(MENAFN- Chainwire) New York City, United States, December 16th, 2024, Chainwire

Coinbase has officially given the green light to purrLabs , Inc., a California-based Web2/Web3 next-generation entertainment company, to establish a new Creator Fund leveraging the Mr. Miggles brand.

First introduced during Coinbase's campaign in early 2024, Mr. Miggles, a slightly grumpy yet irresistibly adorable feline with its iconic tongue playfully sticking out, captured the hearts of millions in a fun and cheeky marketing campaign video. The campaign's success sparked the creation of a tribute meme coin, which demonstrated remarkable organic growth, amassing over 175,000 holders and 90,000 on social media within 4.5 months and establishing Mr. Miggles as a symbol of community-driven innovation.

The coin's success also led to its listings on more than 30 cryptocurrency exchanges, facilitated by partnerships with industry leaders like Magic Eden, and many others that will be announced soon.

Moving forward, purrLabs will continue to shape the future of meme culture with plans to expand Mr. Miggles' reach globally, participating in upcoming major events in 2025 like NFT Japan and NFT Paris under its Meme World Order (MWO) initiative to bring together iconic meme IPs from both Web2 and Web3 under one umbrella.

Additionally, purrLabs is set to explore new frontiers, including the launch of smart toys and other innovative products, ensuring that Mr. Miggles becomes an integral part of both digital and physical experiences for fans worldwide.

purrLabs , Inc. is a Web2/Web3 next-generation entertainment company, that works with IPs that we know and love, to bridge physical and digital worlds, future-proofing and monetizing popular brands, while unlocking new opportunities for existing communities.