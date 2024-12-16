The EU Tightens Pressure: Russian Tankers And Chinese Suppliers Sanctioned Alona Lebedieva

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Council of the European Union has approved the fifteenth package of sanctions aimed at increasing economic and pressure on Russia. The new restrictions target 54 individuals, 30 organizations, and 52 vessels from the so-called "shadow fleet," which has long been aiding Russia in transporting oil while circumventing sanctions.The sanctions list includes 52 tankers from the "shadow fleet." This means the vessels have lost access to EU ports, and their entry into other countries' could result in secondary sanctions for those ports. Thus, the EU is not only blocking logistical flows but also creating risks for countries willing to cooperate with Russian suppliers."Nevertheless, the ship-to-ship oil transfer scheme in international waters remains operational. This indicates that the goal is not to completely halt trade but to reduce the profitability of such operations for Russia. From now on, every carrier and buyer must operate under increased risk, impacting supply chain stability and raising costs," said Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-sector industrial and investment group Aurum Group.The "shadow fleet" problem extends beyond economics: it contributes not only to financing military aggression but also poses environmental risks. A case in point is the tanker accidents involving Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 in the Kerch Strait. During a storm, both vessels broke in half, spilling thousands of tons of fuel oil into the water."This incident vividly illustrates the threats posed by outdated tankers and the devastating consequences of their operations. Their activities not only harm the environment but also undermine trust in the global logistics system," noted Alona Lebedieva.While the EU's decision reduces Russia's budget revenues and complicates the use of "gray schemes" to bypass sanctions, the aim is not to achieve a complete halt in Russian oil trade."Many European countries remain dependent on Moscow's energy resources. This dependency is gradually decreasing, but it continues to slow the implementation of more radical measures," Lebedieva concluded.Additionally, this round of sanctions includes several Chinese companies that, according to the EU, supplied Russia with components for drones and microelectronics. While "gray schemes" will not disappear immediately, each new sanctions package reduces their effectiveness, creating a long-term impact on the aggressor's economy.

