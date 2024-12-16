LyondellBasell to Open Regional Corporate Office in Saudi Arabia at KAFD

(MENAFN- SASH & Comoany) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 16th December 2024



LyondellBasell (LYB), a global leader in the chemical industry and one of the world’s largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, has announced the establishment of its regional corporate office at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the prime business and lifestyle destination in the heart of the capital, Riyadh.



LYB, which has been operating in Saudi Arabia through various joint ventures, officially unveiled its new corporate office in October 2024. This marks the company’s first regional base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia– a move that’s set to expand its operations and establish a profound presence within the dynamic landscape of Saudi Arabia and the region.

LYB is a global leader in developing, manufacturing and marketing high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. Through advanced technology and focused investments, LYB is enabling a circular and low carbon economy.



KAFD is a transformative mixed-use development that merges business with new benchmarks in urban living, smart city technologies, and sustainable development, designed to transform how urban communities live, work, and play. Spanning 1.6 million square meters, the Kingdom’s first vertical city is home to 95 buildings across five asset classes, featuring Grade A office spaces, upscale residences, diverse commercial and retail areas, luxury hospitality, and vibrant entertainment venues, all interconnected and walkable within 10-minutes.



Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer of the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), said: “As the global economy continues to evolve, KAFD is strengthening its position as a premier destination for businesses and industry leaders. We are proud to welcome LyondellBasell to our vibrant business community, where it is poised to become a cornerstone of innovation and growth, contributing to the momentum of Saudi Arabia's dynamic economic transformation.” He added: “KAFD is more than just a district – it is a catalyst for progress and a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030. By offering advanced smart technologies, a deeply sustainable environment, and unmatched opportunities for collaboration, KAFD empowers businesses like LyondellBasell to scale, innovate, and thrive in an era of unprecedented possibilities.”

Deena Alkhayyal, Managing Director KSA, LyondellBasell Arabian Limited, said: “We are excited to open a corporate office in Riyadh, which will facilitate the growth of LYB in the Kingdom. The proximity to our existing joint ventures will enable us to sustain a strong relationship with our stakeholders.”

The LYB office is located in the Muqarnas Tower, a 70,000 sqm landmark designed by SOM. Inspired by the intricate "muqarnas" motifs of Islamic architecture, the tower features a façade that enhances shading and sun protection, creating comfortable and energy-efficient workspaces. Its design incorporates advanced sun control and daylighting features to reduce glare and heat gain while promoting sustainability.

Blending modern urban design with robust digital infrastructure, the tower fosters productivity, collaboration, and well-being, setting new standards for workplaces and reflecting KAFD's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

With its new corporate office, LYB has joined other leading institutions and companies including Deloitte, JLL, and financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and HSBC who have selected KAFD for their corporate offices in the Kingdom. KAFD is also home to more than 75 global and regional corporations as well as local government agencies and private businesses across a wide spectrum of industries, from finance and technology to healthcare.







