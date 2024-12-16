Expanding Hospitality Industry: A Key Driver Transforming The Sanitization Robots Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sanitization Robots Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

How Significantly Has The Sanitization Robots Market Grown In Recent Years?

The sanitization robots market has witnessed a rapid surge in recent times. The size is set to grow from $1.46 billion in 2023 to $1.72 billion in 2024, resulting in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.5%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of hygiene and safety, labor shortages in cleaning and sanitation, stricter regulations and standards for cleanliness and disinfection, rising consumer expectations for high levels of sanitation, and adoption in various sectors.

What Is The Projected Market Size And Growth Rate Of The Global Sanitization Robots Market?

The sanitization robots market size is predicted to show significant growth in the upcoming years. It is expected to sky-rocket to $3.29 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.6%. This acceleration in the forecast period can be credited to factors such as reduced operational costs through automation, an increased drive to restrict the spread of infections, enhanced operational efficiency, lower labor costs, and demand for eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning solutions. Additional innovations influencing the forecast period include advancements in robotics, integration of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, improvements in autonomous navigation, and real-time data processing.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Sanitization Robots Market?

A significant propelling the growth of the sanitization robots market is the expansion of the hospitality industry. With a vast array of hospitality businesses such as hotels, restaurants, resorts, and other accommodations catering to customer comfort, the industry has seen considerable growth. This expansion is primarily driven by an increase in travel and tourism, higher disposable incomes, and a growing consumer preference for personalized and luxurious experiences. Sanitization robots are heartily employed in the hospitality industry to ensure high cleanliness standards, guest safety, and highest hygiene benchmarks with minimal human intervention. In January 2023, the hotel industry outlook report by the American Hotel and Lodging Association projected 1.3 billion occupied room nights in the US for 2023, accounting for a 56.9% increase from 2020 and an 11.1% rise in demand from 2021 to 2022.

Which are The Key Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Sanitization Robots Market?

Major companies participating in the sanitization robots market include Siemens AG, LG Electronic, Arrow Electronics, OMRON Global, iRobot Corporation, Keenon Robotics, SoftBank Robotics, UBTECH Robotics, Avidbots Corp., Blue Ocean Robotics, Skytron LLC, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, Tru-D SmartUVC, Gaussian Robotics, UVD Robots ApS, Nevoa Inc., OTSAW Digital, ROBOTLAB Inc., SMP Robotics and ICURO LLC.

What Are Some Emerging Trends Impacting The Size Of The Sanitization Robots Market?

Emerging trends that have a significant impact on the sanitization robots market involve companies focusing on developing innovative products like disinfection robots. These robots are automated machines designed to sanitize environments with methods such as UV light or disinfectant sprays. This technology is primarily used in healthcare, public spaces, and industrial settings to reduce the spread of infectious diseases. For instance, in July 2022, Autoxing Robotics, a China-based robotic services company, launched the Digital Mini Disinfection Robot AX4612. This product, equipped with intelligent autonomous capabilities for remote deployment and precise disinfection, holds advanced technologies such as high-frequency ultrasonic misting and 360-degree detection. This results in efficient and thorough sterilization, making it apt for a multitude of environments like hospitals, schools, and offices.

What Are The Different Segments Of The Global Sanitization Robots Market?

The sanitization robots market as covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Type: Ultra Violet C-Band UV-C Sanitization Robot, Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor HPV Sanitization Robot

2 By Technology: Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous

3 By Coverage: Unidirectional, Multidirectional

4 By Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Other Connectivity

5 By Application: Healthcare, Hospitality, Office, Retail, Logistics, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Where Does The Global Sanitization Robots Market Stand On a Regional Scale?

In 2023, North America boasted the largest share in the sanitization robots market. The regions covered in the report also include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

