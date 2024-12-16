Turkish swimmer Emre Sakci earns silver medal in men's 50 meters breaststroke

(MENAFN) Turkish swimmer Emre Sakci earned a silver medal in the 2024 World Aquatics Championships' men’s 50-meter breaststroke event on Sunday. Competing against some of the world's top athletes, Sakci delivered an impressive performance, finishing with a time of 25.56 seconds in Budapest. His achievement highlights his status as one of Türkiye's most prominent swimmers on the global stage.



The gold medal in the event was claimed by China's Qin Haiyang, who set an outstanding time of 25.42 seconds, maintaining his dominance in the competition. Sakci shared the silver medal with Russian swimmer Kirill Prigoda, who matched his 25.56-second finish in an exciting and closely contested race. The result marked another strong showing for Sakci, who has consistently performed well in international swimming championships.



Türkiye wrapped up the World Aquatics Championships with a total of two medals—one silver and one bronze. Kuzey Tuncelli secured the bronze medal in the men’s 1500-meter freestyle event, adding to the nation's success. Tuncelli’s endurance and determination in the grueling long-distance event further demonstrated the rising talent of Turkish swimmers on the global stage.



The performances of Sakci and Tuncelli reflect Türkiye’s growing prominence in competitive swimming. Their achievements not only bring pride to the nation but also signal a bright future for Turkish athletes in international aquatics. The World Aquatics Championships served as a testament to their hard work and potential, inspiring hope for further successes in upcoming competitions.

MENAFN16122024000045015839ID1108997297