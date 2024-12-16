PSG claims commanding 3-1 victory over Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1

(MENAFN) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) claimed a commanding 3-1 victory over Olympique Lyon in a French Week 15 match on Sunday at Parc des Princes. The Parisians took an early lead when French winger Ousmane Dembele struck in the eighth minute, capitalizing on a quick attack to put the hosts ahead in the opening stages of the game.



The lead was soon extended as Portuguese midfielder Vitinha converted a penalty in the 14th minute, giving PSG a 2-0 cushion within the first quarter-hour. Lyon, however, showed resilience and managed to cut the deficit in the 40th minute, when Georgian forward Georges Mikautadze scored to bring his team back into contention just before halftime.



The second half saw Lyon attempt to mount a comeback, but PSG’s defense remained firm, limiting their opportunities. Late in the match, PSG’s Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos struck in the 88th minute, securing the three points for the home side and reaffirming their dominance in the league.



With this result, PSG moved to 37 points, establishing a comfortable seven-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Olympique Lyon stayed in fifth place with 25 points, trailing the leaders by a significant margin as they continue to fight for a spot in the upper echelon of the standings.

MENAFN16122024000045015839ID1108997295