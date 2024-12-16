U.S. Navy warship arrives in Cambodia, first since 2016

(MENAFN) A U.S. Navy warship arrived in Cambodia on Monday, marking the first such visit in eight years to a Southeast Asian nation closely allied with China. The USS Savannah, a Littoral Combat Ship with a crew of 103, docked at the port of Sihanoukville on the Gulf of Thailand for a five-day visit. Cambodian officials have suggested that the visit signals a potential improvement in relations between the two nations, which have often been strained.



“It’s great to be back, returning U.S. presence here after eight years,” said the ship’s commanding officer, Daniel A. Sledz, in brief remarks to reporters. Upon arrival, Sledz was presented with a bouquet of flowers by a Cambodian officer and greeted with a handshake by her colleagues. The visit comes amid longstanding U.S. concerns about Cambodia’s political environment and its deepening ties with China.



For years, the United States has criticized Cambodia’s government over political repression and human rights violations. Washington is particularly concerned about the close relationship between Phnom Penh and Beijing, fearing that China may secure exclusive access to a Cambodian naval base near the Gulf of Thailand, close to where the USS Savannah docked.



Despite these concerns, there have been recent signs of reconciliation. Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense stated last week that the visit was arranged following a U.S. request and aims to “strengthen and expand the bonds of friendship as well as promote bilateral cooperation” between the two countries.

