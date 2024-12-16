Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Emergency Situations Marks 19Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Today, December 16, marks the professional holiday of the
employees of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES),
coinciding with the 19th anniversary of its establishment,
Azernews reports.
Over the past 19 years, the Ministry has been dedicated to
fulfilling its duties in the timely detection, prevention, and
elimination of the consequences of potential emergencies. This
includes the creation of a reliable Network for civil defense,
protection of populations and territories from natural and man-made
disasters, and ensuring safety in industries such as fire, water
basins, mining, and construction. Additionally, MES has played a
significant role in managing the aftermath of possible terrorist
incidents.
The Ministry has also made strides in developing its information
technology infrastructure, organizing electronic services, and
maintaining comprehensive statistics on natural and man-made events
across the country. In line with these efforts, the Crisis
Management Center and the "112 Call Center" have been
established.
The MES has proven its effectiveness in international operations
as well, providing humanitarian aid and rescue efforts in
disaster-stricken regions. The Ministry's emergency and rescue
agencies have demonstrated professionalism by promptly intervening
in fires, floods, avalanches, landslides, earthquakes, and other
crises in residential, industrial, and public sectors, including
large shopping centers, forests, and open areas.
Expanding international cooperation, the Ministry has delivered
humanitarian aid to various countries under the direction of
President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijani rescue teams have actively
participated in extinguishing forest fires in Israel, Georgia, and
Türkiye. Notably, in February 2023, the MES's rapid rescue forces
played a critical role in Türkiye after a powerful earthquake. A
rescue team of 760 personnel assisted in the affected areas of
Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, and other cities.
Elvin Iskenderov, a rescuer from the Special Risk Rescue
Service, was recognized for his heroic efforts in Türkiye,
recovering three survivors and 25 bodies from the rubble in
Kahramanmaraş. In recognition of his bravery, Iskenderov was
awarded the "Republic of Türkiye State Medal for Outstanding
Sacrifice" by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan was
officially established by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev
on December 16, 2005.
