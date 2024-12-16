World’s largest iceberg breaks free from whirlpool in Antarctica, drifting northward

(MENAFN) The world’s largest iceberg, A23a, has broken free from a whirlpool in Antarctica and is now drifting northward. The British Antarctic Survey confirmed the movement, marking a significant shift after decades of near stasis. Dr. Andrew Meijers, a marine scientist with the organization, described the development as exciting, as A23a is finally on the move again.



The iceberg, with a surface area of approximately 4,000 square kilometers (1,544 square miles) and a thickness of 400 meters (1,212 feet), has long been a notable feature in Antarctic waters. Its immense size and unique history make it an important subject of study for researchers tracking changes in the region’s ice dynamics.



A23a originally broke away from the Antarctic coastline in 1986, eventually becoming grounded in the Weddell Sea, where it remained for decades. Over time, it transformed into an “ice island,” distinguished by its stability in the region. For over 30 years, it barely moved until last year when it showed signs of activity for the first time, only to become ensnared in a massive whirlpool this spring.



The iceberg’s recent escape and movement northward represent a rare and dynamic event. Scientists will continue monitoring its journey as it drifts into new waters, providing valuable insights into the behavior of Antarctic ice and its interactions with ocean currents.

