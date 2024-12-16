US Secretary of State Blinken trips to Baghdad to strengthen security ties

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on Friday to collaborate with Iraq to prevent any resurgence of the Islamic State group (IS) following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in neighboring Syria.



As part of a regional tour addressing the Syria crisis, Blinken arrived in Baghdad after visiting Ankara, Turkey, and held talks with Iraqi Prime Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.



During the meeting, Blinken emphasized the United States' commitment to supporting Iraq's security and sovereignty. “We are steadfast in working with Iraq to strengthen and uphold its sovereignty,” Blinken said.



He encouraged Iraq to take this moment to solidify its stability and security while advancing toward greater success. Blinken underscored Iraq's unique perspective on the importance of stability in Syria and the need to prevent the re-emergence of Islamic State militants, also known as Daesh.



“We are determined to ensure Daesh does not re-emerge,” Blinken stated, recalling the joint efforts of the United States and Iraq in dismantling the IS territorial caliphate in past years.



The visit reflects ongoing cooperation between the two nations in maintaining regional stability and combating terrorism.

MENAFN16122024000045016755ID1108997306