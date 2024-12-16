ChatGPT plans on obtaining video options

(MENAFN) OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT can now process cues provided by users, a feature currently available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers, with plans to roll out to enterprise and educational customers next month. This new functionality enables ChatGPT to interact based on inputs from a camera or content displayed on the screen. For example, users can ask the chatbot for help with composing messages in open apps or for real-time guidance on tasks.



Since its launch in 2022, ChatGPT has steadily expanded its capabilities, including achieving a higher SAT score than 90% of test-takers. Earlier this year, OpenAI introduced ‘Sora’, a tool capable of generating complex AI-generated scenes and videos based on user prompts. Additionally, OpenAI has been working on improving ChatGPT's reasoning abilities through a project known as ‘Strawberry’, which aims to help the chatbot find common-sense solutions and conduct deeper research.



Meanwhile, Russian scientists have developed an AI model, ‘Headless-AD’, that can adapt to new tasks without human input, demonstrating significant advancements in AI self-adaptation.

MENAFN16122024000045015687ID1108996809