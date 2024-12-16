QNB Group Launches Special Campaign For QNB First Members On Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group has launched a special campaign for its QNB First Members, offering them exclusive discounts on the occasion of Qatar National Day.

QNB First Members can commemorate this occasion every day and celebrate their national pride wherever they go by using their QNB First cards.

QNB First cardholders can simply use their cards at participating QNB First lifestyle partners ranging from hotels, restaurants, and beauty, shopping and much more across Doha until 21 December 2024 to avail discounts upto 50 percent.

They can view offers through QNB Explorer Mobile application and enjoy these benefits.

Commenting on this campaign, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Retail Banking, said:“We're proud to launch this exclusive campaign allowing QNB First Members to celebrate Qatar's National Day wherever they go with a wide range of our lifestyle partners. Through QNB First exclusive products and unparalleled privileges, we're always keen to promote our proud occasions and national culture, in line with the Group's values.”

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.