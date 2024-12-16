Gold faces mixed prospects amid global economic uncertainty in 2025

(MENAFN) The outlook for in 2025 reflects a balance of challenges and opportunities, with the precious metal projected for moderate growth within a shifting global economic environment, according to the World Council.



Market forecasts anticipate steady, albeit modest, growth for gold in the coming year. Influential economic factors such as global GDP, bond yields, and inflation suggest a relatively stable backdrop, though uncertainties persist. Key drivers of gold's performance will include central policies, geopolitical developments, and fluctuating consumer and investor demand.



Potential gains could arise from unexpected surges in central bank gold purchases or economic disruptions triggering a flight to safe-haven assets. Conversely, tighter monetary policies and higher interest rates may exert downward pressure on gold prices.



The United States, under President Trump's second term, plays a pivotal role in shaping gold's trajectory. While his pro-business policies may strengthen domestic market sentiment, global investors remain cautious about potential inflationary risks and ongoing supply chain challenges.



The Federal Reserve’s anticipated 100-basis-point interest rate cut by the end of 2025 is historically favorable for gold. However, prolonged policy stagnation or a reversal could introduce headwinds to its growth prospects.



This nuanced forecast highlights both the potential and vulnerabilities for gold as it navigates the complexities of the global economy in 2025.

