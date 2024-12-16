Manchester United defeats Manchester City 2-1 in English Premier League

(MENAFN) Manchester United pulled off a dramatic late comeback to defeat Manchester City 2-1 in the English Week 16 derby on Sunday. The high-stakes clash at the Etihad appeared to be heading in City's favor for much of the match, but two quick goals in the closing minutes stunned the defending champions and gave United a much-needed victory in one of the season’s most memorable derbies.



Manchester City took control of the game in the first half, opening the scoring in the 36th minute through Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol. Rising above the United defense during a corner kick, Gvardiol delivered a powerful header to give the hosts a deserved 1-0 lead. City dominated possession for much of the game and looked poised to secure three points as they sought to bounce back from recent league setbacks.



However, the match took a dramatic turn in the final minutes. In the 88th minute, Manchester United were awarded a penalty after a contentious challenge in the box. Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes calmly converted from the spot, leveling the score and injecting new life into the game. Just two minutes later, United’s young Ivorian winger Amad Diallo capitalized on a defensive lapse, firing in a stunning goal from a tight angle to seal a vital victory for the visitors.



The defeat dealt a significant blow to Manchester City, who slipped to fifth place in the league standings with 27 points. Pep Guardiola’s side, last season’s treble winners, have now lost three of their last five league matches, raising questions about their form. Meanwhile, Manchester United climbed to 12th place with 22 points, earning a crucial morale boost in what has been a challenging season. The result not only reignited United’s hopes of climbing the table but also delivered a blow to their cross-town rivals' title ambitions.

