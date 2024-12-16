Nissan announces arrival of all-new 7th generation of Nissan Patrol to Jordan

(MENAFN) Bustami & Saheb Group, the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Jordan, has officially announced the arrival of the all-new seventh generation of the iconic Nissan Patrol to the Jordanian market. Known for its legacy of reliability and performance, the latest Patrol model continues to strengthen its enduring reputation in the region. This launch is part of Nissan’s efforts to solidify its presence in the Middle East, a market that has embraced the Patrol for decades.



Earlier this year, Nissan unveiled the new Patrol during a grand launch event in Abu Dhabi, UAE, under the theme “Nissan Patrol Middle East Odyssey.” This theme reflects the model’s deep-rooted connection to the Middle East, where it has become a cultural and automotive icon. For decades, the Patrol has been a staple in Jordan, resonating with customers who value its versatility and rugged performance.



The launch event in Abu Dhabi celebrated the Patrol’s legacy with a blend of artistic and cultural performances that merged Japanese and Arab traditions. These elements underscored the unique cultural and economic ties between Nissan and the Middle East, adding a distinctive character to the occasion. The event served as a testament to the strong bond between the Patrol’s heritage and the region’s rich history.



Engineer Ekrimeh Mahasneh, CEO of Bustami & Saheb Group, highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to meeting the expectations of Jordanian customers. “Nissan vehicles are among the most popular and widely recognized car models in the local market,” Mahasneh said. He emphasized that introducing the latest generation of the Patrol reflects the group’s mission to align with global market trends and continue delivering cutting-edge vehicles to the Jordanian market.

