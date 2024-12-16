Careem cooperates with Kitchout to alter restaurant industry across MENA region

(MENAFN) Kitchout, a Jordanian food-tech startup, is transforming the restaurant industry across the MENA region with its innovative, low-cost, plug-and-play cloud kitchen model. This approach enables the rapid and efficient launch of virtual food delivery brands, offering businesses a modern, scalable solution to meet growing demand in the food delivery market. Kitchout’s latest collaboration with Careem aims to elevate the cloud kitchen standard and redefine the food delivery experience.



Through this partnership, Kitchout will develop and launch new food delivery brands and meal options through its cloud kitchens, while Careem Food will handle exclusive delivery. By leveraging advanced data intelligence, the companies will analyze customer preferences to optimize expansion strategies and streamline operations, reducing costs and improving efficiency. The collaboration will focus on rolling out the most popular cuisines, such as burgers, shawarma, and fried chicken, while strategically targeting neighborhoods with the highest demand.



Additionally, Kitchout plans to launch unique “Signature Editions” in partnership with both local and international influencers. These exclusive offerings will aim to provide an unparalleled customer experience, blending innovative culinary creations with personalized branding to appeal to diverse tastes and preferences in the region.



Farah Odeh, General Manager of Careem in Jordan, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “This exclusive collaboration with Kitchout allows us to take an exciting leap forward in the Jordanian food delivery space. We’re thrilled to introduce incredible new brands and Signature Editions that cater to every taste. The Careem Everything App simplifies life in Jordan, and we’re excited to enhance the culinary journey for our customers as well.” Amjed Al Sadeq, Founder of Kitchout, added: “By joining forces with Careem, we’re revolutionizing the food service industry in Jordan. Using technology and data insights, we’re committed to delivering a high-quality food experience that meets the evolving needs of Jordanian customers.”



Careem, which launched in Jordan in 2015, serves customers in Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa, offering a range of services from ride-hailing and food delivery to on-demand deliveries like Careem Box & Express. The platform has improved the lives of millions in Jordan, providing tens of thousands of earning opportunities for its Captains. Its subscription service, Careem Plus, further enhances convenience with exclusive discounts and benefits, solidifying Careem’s reputation as an all-encompassing service provider in the region.

