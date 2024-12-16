Second Edition Of Global Earthna Summit To Be Held In April 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host the second edition of the Earthna Summit on April 22–23, 2025, in Msheireb Downtown Doha. Organised by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, the summit will bring together key local, regional and international stakeholders to discuss some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Under the theme, Building Our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation and Traditional Knowledge, the Earthna Summit will highlight Qatar's commitment to advancing sustainability in hot and arid environments, by drawing on its rich cultural heritage, unique ecosystems, and innovation. It will serve as a platform for exploring how the combination of both traditional and modern approaches can inform sustainability, shaping a more resilient and inclusive future.

Speaking from the UNCCD COP16 in Riyadh, where Earthna participated in a number of speaking sessions, Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director at Earthna said: 'In a landscape that is constantly and rapidly moving, sustainable development is a shared responsibility. Achieving sustainability requires dialogue, policy foresight, integrated planning and unifying a diverse range of partners and actors around a common goal'.

The second Earthna Summit will bring together experts, government representatives, policy and decision-makers, businesses, multilateral institutions and members of civil society who will unite to contribute to the Summit's objectives.

Highlights of the Earthna Summit 2025 will include the announcement of the winners of the inaugural Earthna Prize. Divided between four winners, the one million dollar Earthna Prize celebrates and supports projects that preserve, integrate and adopt traditional knowledge and cultural heritage to tackle contemporary environmental challenges.

Building on the success of the 1st edition of the Earthna Summit in 2023, there will also be an Earthna Village and Agora. Both will feature products and sessions on innovative solutions rooted in traditional knowledge. This space at the heart of the Summit, will engage the general public and facilitate knowledge sharing by providing interactive spaces fostering collaboration and creativity.