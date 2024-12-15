41-Year-Old Obese Man from Africa with enlarged spleen undergoes Life-Saving Liver Transplant at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 13th December 2024: In a remarkable medical achievement, Fortis Bannerghatta Road successfully performed a living donor liver transplant on a 41-year-old man, weighing 116 kg, who was suffering from advanced liver disease. The patient received a new lease on life as his 26-year-old niece, who selflessly stepped forward to donate a portion of her liver. The complex procedure was led by liver transplant surgeons Dr. Kishore GSB and Dr. Piyush Sinha, who carefully evaluated the patient’s critical condition and proceeded with the complex liver transplant surgery.



John (Name Changed), had been struggling with chronic decompensated liver disease for over 3-4 years, which was marked by severe liver damage, ascites (fluid buildup in the abdomen), jaundice, and difficulty breathing. Additionally, his condition was further complicated by obesity and sleep apnea. Despite having stopped alcohol consumption eight months prior to the transplant, his liver function continued to deteriorate. In spite of medical management, his condition worsened, leading to frequent hospitalizations. After visiting multiple hospitals in his home country without finding an effective treatment, he sought help at Fortis Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru, India, in the hope of finding a potential solution.



Upon evaluation, it was also discovered that John also had a significantly enlarged spleen, a low platelet count, hepatorenal syndrome (kidney failure due to liver disease), and hepatic encephalopathy (brain dysfunction due to liver failure), which added further complexity to his condition. Despite his challenging medical history, the medical team concluded that a liver transplant was the only viable option. However, as a foreign national, John was not eligible for a deceased donor liver transplant, making living donation the only available solution.



Explaining the procedure, Dr Kishore GSB, Liver Transplant Surgeons, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore said, “John was an exceptionally complex case due to the advanced stage of his liver disease, compounded by obesity and kidney dysfunction. A liver transplant was the only viable option to give him a chance at survival. To optimize the chances of success, we used a smaller-than-usual portion of liver, weighing just 550 grams, which is about half the size typically required for someone of his weight. Despite this, his recovery has exceeded our expectations. With ongoing care, we anticipate a high long-term survival rate, with John having an 80-90% chance of survival at five years. To support this, we employed a technique called inflow modulation, where we reduced blood flow to the liver by removing the spleen before the transplant. This strategy significantly helped improve the liver's function post-surgery.”



Dr Piyush Sinha, Liver Transplant Surgeons, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, said “In addition to his liver disease, John faced several complications, including fluid buildup in his abdomen and a history of gastrointestinal bleeding. Once we stabilized these conditions, we were able to proceed with the transplant. Our multidisciplinary team worked diligently to manage other health issues such as obstructive sleep apnea, hypothyroidism, and kidney dysfunction, ensuring that John was in optimal condition for surgery. We also carefully monitored his medications to prevent any rejection of the transplanted liver. He made exceptional progress and, after 16 days, was able to return home. His niece, who donated a portion of her liver, was discharged just 7 days after the procedure.”



Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, said, “At Fortis, we are committed to delivering the highest standard of healthcare by combining advanced medical technology with compassionate, patient-centered care. The successful liver transplant in John’s case is a clear example of how our expert team’s dedication and cutting-edge treatments can make a life-saving difference. This achievement reflects our focus on improving patient outcomes, providing personalized care, and ensuring that every patient receives the best possible treatment for their unique needs.”







