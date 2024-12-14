Explosion Heard In Odesa Amid Air Raid Alert
Date
12/14/2024 9:11:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.
Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov announced this on his Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.
“An explosion was heard in the city!” he said in the post.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile attacks from Crimea.
Currently, the air alert is in effect in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.
