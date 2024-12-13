Strugglingreaders Launches New Program To Address Timing Issues In The Brain Related To Learning And Dyslexia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This innovative program teaches reading and focuses on addressing the underlying timing and rhythm problems in the brain.

- Matthew GlavachCLOVERDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StrugglingReaders, a leading resource for dyslexia and learning disabilities , announces the launch of their groundbreaking program, "Literacy Thru Songs and Rhythm." This innovative program teaches reading and focuses on addressing the underlying timing and rhythm problems in the brain that are often associated with dyslexia. According to dyslexia and learning disabilities expert, Dr. Matthew Glavach, this program offers a unique approach to improving literacy skills in conditions such as dyslexia, ADHD, stuttering, and autism spectrum disorder.For many families, finding effective programs to address learning disabilities can be a daunting and expensive task. However, StrugglingReaders is changing this with their new program "Literacy Thru Songs and Rhythm." This program utilizes music and rhythm to improve timing and coordination in the brain, leading to improved reading and writing skills. With its unique approach and affordable price, this program is a game-changer for families seeking effective solutions for children with learning difficulties.The program, which consists of sixteen lessons. is designed to address timing and rhythm and teach children essential reading skills for grades one and two through music, songs, and metronome activities. Each lesson is carefully crafted to incorporate music and songs that not only entertain but also help children learn important reading skills. The metronome adds a unique element to the lessons, helping children develop their sense of rhythm and timing. The program can be completed in the comfort of one's own home.Donny and Marie Osmond, the famous sibling duo known for their successful music careers, have lent their talents to the program by creating original music for and singing the songs in the program. Their catchy tunes captivate young learners and make the lessons even more enjoyable.This announcement comes as a relief to families who have been struggling to find an affordable and effective solution to their child's learning difficulties.For more information about“Literacy Thru Songs and Rhythm” visit StrugglingReaders. or Amazon.

