MP Suggests Introducing Temporary Quota To Boost Number Of Women In Diplomatic Service

Azerbaijani member of the parliament Nigar Arpadarai suggested introducing a temporary quota to boost the number of women in the diplomatic service during discussions on the new draft law "On Diplomatic Service," Azernews reports.

Noting the limited presence of female ambassadors in Azerbaijan, she stated, "I am not a supporter of the quota system and positive discrimination. But it is possible to take temporary steps and provide privileges. A temporary quota may be applied to increase the number of women in the field."

The MP also highlighted challenges faced by senior diplomats, mentioning, "There are no suitable jobs for them either in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or in other relevant bodies. However, they still want to work, and the experience of these personnel can be used in some way."

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova expressed her reservations about the proposal, stating, "The quota issue may be applicable in countries with gender equality problems. In Azerbaijan, gender equality is also reflected in the Constitution."