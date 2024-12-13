MP Suggests Introducing Temporary Quota To Boost Number Of Women In Diplomatic Service
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijani member of the parliament Nigar Arpadarai suggested
introducing a temporary quota to boost the number of women in the
diplomatic service during discussions on the new draft law "On
Diplomatic Service," Azernews reports.
Noting the limited presence of female ambassadors in Azerbaijan,
she stated, "I am not a supporter of the quota system and positive
discrimination. But it is possible to take temporary steps and
provide privileges. A temporary quota may be applied to increase
the number of women in the diplomatic field."
The MP also highlighted challenges faced by senior diplomats,
mentioning, "There are no suitable jobs for them either in the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs or in other relevant bodies. However,
they still want to work, and the experience of these personnel can
be used in some way."
Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova expressed her
reservations about the proposal, stating, "The quota issue may be
applicable in countries with gender equality problems. In
Azerbaijan, gender equality is also reflected in the
Constitution."
