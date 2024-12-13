عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kashmir Records Dip In Temperatures After Season's First Snowfall In Plains

Kashmir Records Dip In Temperatures After Season's First Snowfall In Plains


12/13/2024 5:07:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A day after plain areas in Kashmir received the season's first snowfall, the minimum temperatures dropped across the valley on Friday, with the weather department predicting a cold wave at many places over the next four days, officials said.

The night temperatures decreased across the valley, after the snowfall in the higher reaches and some plains of Kashmir, the meteorological department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 0.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that Gulmarg, a tourist destination in north Kashmir popular for skiing, was the coldest recorded place in the valley, with the mercury plunging to minus 9.6 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius the night before.

Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, experienced its coldest night of the season at minus 9.4 degrees Celsius, a significant drop from minus 4.6 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night, the weather department said.

Read Also Snowfall Breaks Dry Spell In Kashmir Valley MeT Office Predicts Cold, Dry Weather For Next 5 Days

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, registered a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag in south Kashmir logged minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, it added.

The higher reaches, including popular tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, Tangmarg, Gurez, and Zojila axis received light to moderate snowfall on Thursday, the officials said.

Some areas in the plains in Shopian, Pulwama, and Baramulla, as well as the upper areas of Anantnag, Budgam, and Bandipora also received light snowfall, they added.

The Met department has forecast mainly dry weather till December 21. However, the minimum temperature is expected to fall further in the valley and there would be a cold wave over many stations during the next four days, they said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN13122024000215011059ID1108989539


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search