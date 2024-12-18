Italian defense minister states Russia ships, submarines in Mediterranean is "source of concern.”

(MENAFN) Italian Defense Guido Crosetto stated on Tuesday that Russia is moving its military existence in Syria to Libya, stressing that the existence of Russian ships and submarines in the Mediterranean is always a "source of concern.”



"Moscow is relocating resources from its Tartus base in Syria to Libya. This is not good. Russian ships and submarines in the Mediterranean are always concerning. It’s even more alarming when they are just two steps away from us instead of a thousand kilometers away,” Crosetto declared on reports of Moscow moving its military assets from Syria to Libya.



Saying to the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica,” Crosetto stated that owing to Russia’s current escalations of assaults in Ukraine, he does not see favorable conditions for a cease-fire in this conflict, which started in February 2022.



"I see Russia intent on consolidating its position on the ground," he announced.



